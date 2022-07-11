Brookfield gives up on Brazilian sanitation co BRK Ambiental IPO- source

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO has decided to cancel the IPO of its sanitation company in Brazil, BRK Ambiental, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Brookfield is now looking for alternatives that may include a merger, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions. BRK Ambiental is 70% owned by Brookfield and 30% by state-managed severance fund FGTS.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico first reported Brookfield's change of plans on Monday. Brookfield declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

