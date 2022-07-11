US Markets
Brookfield gives up on Brazilian sanitation co BRK Ambiental IPO- source

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has decided to cancel the IPO of its sanitation company in Brazil, BRK Ambiental, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Brookfield is now looking for alternatives that may include a merger, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions. BRK Ambiental is 70% owned by Brookfield and 30% by state-managed severance fund FGTS.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico first reported Brookfield's change of plans on Monday. Brookfield declined to comment.

