Brookfield files application with ASC to eliminate Inter's break fee to Pembina

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP said on Thursday it filed an application with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) seeking elimination of Inter Pipeline Ltd's C$350 million termination fee to Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Brookfield added that if it was successful in eliminating or reducing the break fee, it would further increase its takeover offer to Inter Pipeline shareholders by an equivalent amount.

