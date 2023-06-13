Brookfield Falls On Acquisition Of Duke's Commercial Renewable Business

(RTTNews) - Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC) are declining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning after reaching an agreement with Duke Energy (DUK) to acquire the latter's Commercial Renewables business for an enterprise value of around $2.8 billion. The business includes 3.4 G of utility-scale solar, wind as well as battery storage in the U.S. The deal is expected to close this year.

Currently, BEPC is at 33.08, down 6.02 percent from the previous close of $35.20 on a volume of 385,790.

