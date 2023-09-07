News & Insights

Brookfield explores sale of luxury resort Atlantis Paradise in Bahamas - source

September 07, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO is exploring the sale of Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Toronto-based asset manager is working with an adviser to solicit potential interest in the property, and could fetch roughly $2.5 billion for the luxury resort, the source said.

Brookfield took over Atlantis in late 2011 when its previous owner Kerzner International transferred ownership in a debt-for-equity restructuring deal. Brookfield at that time exchanged $175 million worth of Kerzner International's debt in return.

Brookfield Asset Management declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Atlantis Paradise is an ocean-themed luxury resort in the Bahamas which houses multiple hotels, a casino and a water park.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

