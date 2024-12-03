Brookfield Expands Investment Footprint in France

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A (TSE:BAM) has released an update.

Brookfield Asset Management has expanded its presence in France by opening a new office in Paris, focusing on investments in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate. Having been active in France since 2015, Brookfield’s portfolio includes notable assets like Data4 and HomesServe, demonstrating its commitment to sectors critical to the French economy. This strategic move highlights Brookfield’s confidence in the long-term growth potential of the French market.

