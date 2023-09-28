News & Insights

Oil
BAM

Brookfield enters second renewable energy joint venture with Axis Energy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 28, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO has entered its second joint venture with Axis Energy Ventures to establish a renewable energy development platform targeting growth in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Axis Energy Ventures, a flagship of North Carolina-based Axis Energy, will contribute its existing development pipeline of wind and solar power projects to the JV.

The JV, which comes at a time when demand for clean energy is booming, aims to provide energy solutions to government entities, corporate customers, and emerging industries such as green hydrogen, the statement added.

"We foresee strong growth in India on the back of the government’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and its stated objective of energy security," said Nawal Saini, managing director of Brookfield.

Axis Energy and Brookfield have been in a partnership since 2019 and had developed over 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind assets in its previous venture.

Brookfield currently has more than 16 GW of wind and solar assets in operation or in the development pipeline across India, the company said.

This comes after Brookfield teamed up with Reliance Industries RELI.NS for a renewable energy push in Australia, as the country looks to boost the use of cleaner fuels.

India is targeting net zero by 2070 and is expanding use of biofuels in its transport sector.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Varun H K)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM
AXGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.