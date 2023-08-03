Brookfield Corporation - (TSE:BN) Price Target Decreased by 5.19% to 63.27

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Corporation - (TSE:BN) has been revised to 63.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 66.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.96 to a high of 99.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.39% from the latest reported closing price of 45.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Corporation -. This is an increase of 626 owner(s) or 236.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.66%, a decrease of 24.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 473.88% to 1,017,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 133,724K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,888K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 102,787K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,739K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 54,814K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,967K shares, representing an increase of 67.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 40.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 53,021K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,774K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 41.74% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 27,076K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,295K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 42.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.