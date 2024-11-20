News & Insights

Brookfield Corporation Restructures for Strategic Growth

November 20, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) has released an update.

Brookfield Corporation has received exemptive relief from the Ontario Securities Commission, allowing it to bypass certain regulatory requirements for restructuring Brookfield Asset Management. This move aims to enhance their corporate structure and is part of Brookfield’s strategic efforts to maintain its strong growth and investment performance. The company is well-regarded for its consistent delivery of impressive returns and global investment expertise.

