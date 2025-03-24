Brookfield Corporation Files 2024 Annual Materials on Form 40-F with SEC and Canadian Authorities

Brookfield Corporation filed its 2024 annual materials with the SEC and Canadian authorities, available to shareholders upon request.

Brookfield Corporation announced the filing of its 2024 annual materials on Form 40-F, which includes audited financial statements and management discussions for the year ending December 31, 2024. These documents have been submitted to the SEC and Canadian securities authorities and are available on their website, with hard copies available upon request. Brookfield is a prominent global investment firm with a focus on long-term wealth creation across various sectors, including alternative asset management and renewable power. The firm has a history of delivering significant returns to shareholders and emphasizes its collaborative operational model, known as the Brookfield Ecosystem. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded on both the NYSE and TSX.

The filing of the 2024 annual materials, including audited financial statements, demonstrates transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Brookfield Corporation has a strong track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, indicating a successful long-term investment strategy.

The company's diverse core businesses in alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses position it well for continued growth and resilience in various market conditions.

Brookfield's conservatively managed balance sheet and global sourcing networks highlight its strong operational capabilities and ability to access unique investment opportunities.

The press release does not mention any specific financial performance highlights or metrics from the 2024 annual materials, which might raise concerns about transparency or the strength of the company's financial position.

There is no indication of any growth strategy or future outlook provided, which may leave stakeholders uncertain about the company's direction and potential challenges ahead.

By only briefly mentioning the availability of hardcopy materials, it may imply limited engagement or outreach efforts to shareholders regarding important financial disclosures.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN)



today announced that it has filed its 2024 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+. These documents are also available at



www.brookfield.com



and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.







About Brookfield Corporation







Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.





We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).





For more information, please visit our website at



bn.brookfield.com



or contact:











Media:







Kerrie McHugh





Tel: (212) 618-3469





Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com











Investor Relations:







Katie Battaglia





Tel: (212) 776-2252





Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com







