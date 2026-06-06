Brookfield Corporation Bought Back $1 Billion of Its Own Stock. Is This the Bottom for Alternative Asset Managers?

Key Points

Brookfield Corporation is a large and respected Canadian asset manager.

The company is buying back its own stock even as investor concerns around alternative asset managers increase.

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BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) have both imposed limits on redemptions from their privately traded credit funds. That has Wall Street on edge about the entire alternative asset space, with shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) having gone sideways so far in 2026 despite management's still bullish business outlook. The company isn't sitting around and waiting for investors to catch on to the opportunity.

Brookfield Corporation has a strong core

As an asset manager, Brookfield Corporation charges fees to invest on behalf of other people and businesses. In the first quarter of 2026, the company's fee-related earnings rose 11% year over year. Fee-bearing capital stood at $614 billion in the first quarter. It has a very solid foundation, and the business doesn't appear to be facing any material problems. However, Wall Street's concerns about the broader asset management space continue to weigh on the stock.

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To be fair, the company is working through a business change, as it seeks to simply its operating structure. It basically wants to become more like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(BRKB), which operates as an investment-led insurance company. There are a lot of moving parts, but the goal is very clear, and the business continues to execute well. The business transition isn't a good enough reason to avoid the stock.

Brookfield Management isn't letting an investment opportunity slip by

What's interesting here is that Brookfield Management repurchased $1 billion in stock in the first quarter, split between its own stock and the stock of its controlled asset management business, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are off by around 7% so far in 2026, as of this writing.

Regarding Brookfield Management, the company's average purchase price for its own stock was $41 per share in the quarter. It stated that this was a 40% discount to what it believes its intrinsic value to be. A little math suggests that Brookfield Management believes it is worth nearly $60 per share. The current stock price is roughly $46. Investors willing to buy while others are fearful could still have an opportunity here, essentially following management's lead.

Actions speak louder than words

It is easy for a company to say that it believes its shares are being mispriced by Wall Street. It is another thing entirely when a company, like Brookfield Management, actually steps in to buy stock and explains specifically how much value it sees in its own shares. This may or may not be the bottom for alternative asset managers, but this asset manager clearly sees an investment opportunity.

If you are looking at the finance sector, Brookfield Management is on the complex side, but it could also be trading at an attractive price. Or at least that's what the company is telling investors with both its words and its actions.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.