Is Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brookfield Corp. (BN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brookfield Corp. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 868 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brookfield Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BN's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BN has moved about 18.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.1% on average. This shows that Brookfield Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Royal Bank (RY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.7%.

For Royal Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Corp. belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that BN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Royal Bank falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.9%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Brookfield Corp. and Royal Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Corporation (BN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.