Brookfield Corporation Announces Pricing of $500 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2055

Brookfield Corporation announces $500 million senior notes offering at 5.813% interest, closing expected March 3, 2025.

Brookfield Corporation announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million senior notes due in 2055, which will have an interest rate of 5.813%. The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and will be guaranteed by Brookfield itself. The proceeds from this offering will be utilized for general corporate purposes, with the expected closing date set for March 3, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. This offering is being made under existing registration statements in the U.S. and Canada, and interested parties can access related documents through the SEC and SEDAR+ or contact Deutsche Bank and SMBC Nikko for further information. Brookfield Corporation is a major investment firm focused on long-term wealth creation with a strong track record and diversified business operations.

Brookfield Corporation successfully announced a public offering of $500 million in senior notes, indicating strong market demand and financial confidence.

The notes bear a competitive interest rate of 5.813%, which may attract a variety of investors seeking fixed-income opportunities.

Proceeds from the offering are designated for general corporate purposes, providing flexibility for future investments and growth initiatives.

The offering demonstrates Brookfield's robust financial position and commitment to maintaining a conservatively managed balance sheet.

The announcement of the public offering of senior notes due in 2055 may indicate a need for liquidity or funding for general corporate purposes, which could raise concerns about the company's current financial position.

The interest rate of 5.813% on the notes may be viewed as high, particularly in an environment where investors have other lower-risk options, potentially signaling higher perceived risk by investors regarding Brookfield.

The lack of regulatory approval for the notes and the stipulation that the offering isn't an invitation to buy may limit investor confidence and interest.

What is the recent public offering announced by Brookfield Corporation?

Brookfield Corporation announced a public offering of $500 million senior notes due 2055 with a 5.813% interest rate.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What will the proceeds from the notes be used for?

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Who is guaranteeing the senior notes issued by Brookfield Finance Inc.?

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Corporation.

How can investors access the prospectus for the offering?

Investors can access the prospectus on EDGAR and SEDAR+, or request it from Deutsche Bank or SMBC Nikko Securities.

$BN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $BN stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million principal amount of senior notes due 2055 (the “notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 5.813% per annum.





The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The notes are being offered under Brookfield and the issuer’s existing base shelf prospectus filed in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-10 filed by Brookfield and the issuer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-279601). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.





Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.







1 Columbus Circle





New York, NY 10019





Attn.: Prospectus Group





Telephone: 1-800-503-4611





Email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com







SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.







277 Park Avenue





New York, NY 10172





Attn: Debt Capital Markets





Telephone: 1-212-224-5135





Email: prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com





















This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.







About Brookfield Corporation







Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.





We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).





Kerrie McHugh





Katie Battaglia









Tel: (212) 618-3469





Tel: (212) 776-2252









Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com





Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com























Forward-Looking Statements









This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the offering, the use of proceeds from the offering and the expected closing date of the offering.









Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, c





ertain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, not presently known to Brookfield, or that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.









Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





