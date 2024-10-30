Brookfield Corp. price target raised to $65 from $51.25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Corp. (BN) to $65 from $51.25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is overall positive on the stock and believes the company’s year-to-date share price run “has legs,” the analyst tells investors. Additionally, the firm reiterated its view post the September Investor Day, which was it believes headwinds are turning into tailwinds

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.