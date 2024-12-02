News & Insights

Brookfield Corp. named a Best Idea for 2025 at TD Securities

December 02, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

TD Securities named Brookfield Corp. (BN) a Best Idea for 2025 while keeping a Buy rating on the name with a $74 price target Brookfield’s franchise has been resilient over the past two years despite headwinds that are becoming tailwinds, as interest rates decline, and transaction velocity reaccelerates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company “has a long track record of being a strong compounder of earnings/value.”

