Brookfield Corp (BN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.18, changing hands as low as $33.01 per share. Brookfield Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.25 per share, with $43.264 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.
