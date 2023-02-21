Brookfield consortium trims offer for Australia's Origin Energy to $10.5 bln

Updates with details on revised offer

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX said on Wednesday a consortium comprising of Brookfield has trimmed its cash buyout offer price to A$8.90 per share, implying a deal value of A$15.33 billion ($10.50 billion) compared with prior proposal of A$15.5 billion.

The revised offer comprises A$8.90 apiece for the first 100,000 Origin shares. For any stake above, shareholders will receive a combination of A$4.334 and $3.194 per share.

"The Origin board considers the revised proposal has the potential to deliver significant value to shareholders, and accordingly, intends to continue to progress discussions with the consortium," the energy retailer said.

($1 = 1.4594 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.