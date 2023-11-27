Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit (BBU) Price Target Increased by 14.24% to 22.60

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit (NYSE:BBU) has been revised to 22.60 / share. This is an increase of 14.24% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.38 to a high of 23.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.33% from the latest reported closing price of 15.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBU is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 60,978K shares. The put/call ratio of BBU is 3.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 25,159K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,973K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 8.72% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 12,039K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,780K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 87.98% over the last quarter.

Partners Value Investments holds 2,922K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 79,554.73% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 2,720K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

