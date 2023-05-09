Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit (BBU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBU is 0.16%, a decrease of 26.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 58,301K shares. The put/call ratio of BBU is 9.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit is 23.10. The forecasts range from a low of 20.36 to a high of $25.09. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of 17.23.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Unit is 61,606MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 26,280K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 12,039K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,065K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 17.29% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 2,892K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,109K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

