Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that BBU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.46, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBU was $47.46, representing a -8.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.98 and a 36.11% increase over the 52 week low of $34.87.

BBU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). BBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09. Zacks Investment Research reports BBU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 968.58%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bbu Dividend History page.

