Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BBU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.78, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBU was $32.78, representing a -30.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.88 and a 76.24% increase over the 52 week low of $18.60.

BBU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). BBU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports BBU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 779.03%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

