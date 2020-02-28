Brookfield Business Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBU

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.47, changing hands as low as $37.79 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $31.21 per share, with $46.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.54.

