Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.18, changing hands as low as $18.71 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.22 per share, with $23.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.29.

