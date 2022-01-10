Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.01, changing hands as low as $44.61 per share. Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBU's low point in its 52 week range is $35.39 per share, with $51.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.94.

