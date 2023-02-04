Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $21.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.77% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Business Partners is $24.33. The forecasts range from a low of $22.58 to a high of $26.61. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from its latest reported closing price of $21.76.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Business Partners is $61,606MM, an increase of 7.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58, an increase of 127.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Business Partners. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBU is 0.1671%, an increase of 29.6033%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 56,697K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 26,279,715 shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 12,039,362 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,741,784 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178,045 shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 86.14% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 2,785,218 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152,862 shares, representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,106,078 shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107,528 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBU by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Background Information

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

