Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $37 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $6.497 billion from $6.695 billion last year.

Brookfield Business Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37 Mln. vs. $26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $6.497 Bln vs. $6.695 Bln last year.

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