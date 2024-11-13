News & Insights

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A's Financial Shift in 2024

November 13, 2024

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A (TSE:BBUC) has released an update.

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A reported a decrease in total assets from $21.2 billion at the end of 2023 to $20.6 billion as of September 30, 2024, indicating a shift in financial dynamics over the period. Despite the decline in assets, the company maintained a strong equity position, underscoring its resilience in navigating financial challenges. Investors may find this data pivotal in assessing Brookfield’s strategic adjustments and overall market positioning.

