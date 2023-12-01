Brookfield Business Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBUC

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.79, changing hands as high as $19.01 per share. Brookfield Business Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBUC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBUC's low point in its 52 week range is $14 per share, with $23.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.87.

