Brookfield (BN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.31, changing hands as high as $33.45 per share. Brookfield Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.25 per share, with $41.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.36.

