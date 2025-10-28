Brookfield (BN) Price Target Decreased by 31.22% to 51.57

The average one-year price target for Brookfield (NYSE:BN) has been revised to $51.57 / share. This is a decrease of 31.22% from the prior estimate of $74.97 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.30% from the latest reported closing price of $46.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.79%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 1,152,437K shares. The put/call ratio of BN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 120,937K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 80,555K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,242K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 66,690K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,343K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 50,050K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 46,507K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.