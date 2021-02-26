Brookfield-backed Brazilian homebuilder Tegra files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Tegra, controlled by Brookfield Asset Management, has filed with Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an IPO, according to documents on the regulator's website.

Tegra filed for the IPO on Thursday, as well as Brazilian hospital chain Kora Saude and truck parts maker Librelato SA.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((tatiana.bautza@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

