Brookfield awaiting information for potential Grifols bid, Bloomberg says

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is awaiting information from Grifols (GRFS) about related-party transactions as it seeks to complete its due diligence on the business, Clara Hernanz Lizarraga and Rodrigo Orihuela of Bloomberg report, citing a person familiar with the matter. That’s a key item among several pending issues that have slowed Brookfield’s process of assessing the value of Grifols ahead of a potential takeover bid, a source told Bloomberg. Brookfield is still pursuing a deal and is confident it has a path to fund a transaction, the person added. Shares of Grifols are up 25c to $9.05 following the report.
