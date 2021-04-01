US Markets
BAM

Brookfield Asset to buy remaining stake in real estate unit for $6.5 bln

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HIDEYUKI SANO

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc would buy the remaining stake it does not already own in its commercial real estate business Brookfield Property Partners for about $6.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Adds deal value, background

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.To, BAM.N would buy the remaining stake it does not already own in its commercial real estate business Brookfield Property Partners BPY.O for about $6.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal was a raise from the $5.9 billion the alternative-asset manager offered in January this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a shift to remote working and kept people away from malls and shopping centres, hurting real estate companies such as Brookfield Property.

Unitholders of Brookfield Property will get $18.17 per unit, a premium of 26% to stock's last close on Dec. 31, before the announcement was made.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAM BPY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular