Brookfield Asset to buy remaining stake in real estate unit for $6.5 bln

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.To, BAM.N would buy the remaining stake it does not already own in its commercial real estate business Brookfield Property Partners BPY.O for about $6.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal was a raise from the $5.9 billion the alternative-asset manager offered in January this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a shift to remote working and kept people away from malls and shopping centres, hurting real estate companies such as Brookfield Property.

Unitholders of Brookfield Property will get $18.17 per unit, a premium of 26% to stock's last close on Dec. 31, before the announcement was made.

