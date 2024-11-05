Brookfield Asset price target raised to $59.50 from $55.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to $59.50 from $55.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is “surprised” with the company’s share price strength following a decent Q3 earnings beat, the analyst tells investors. Overall, the firm is relying more on per share growth than in-place dividend yield for the stock’s current rating.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BAM:
- Brookfield Asset Management price target raised to $50 from $40 at BMO Capital
- Brookfield Asset Management price target raised to $56 from $51 at Deutsche Bank
- Brookfield Asset Management price target raised to $51 from $48 at Wells Fargo
- Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record Earnings Surge
- Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 EPS 33c, consensus 36c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.