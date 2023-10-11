Brookfield Asset Management's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 14.39% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 17.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.92% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.1%.

