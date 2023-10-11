Brookfield Asset Management's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 14.39% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 17.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.92% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.1%.
Also see: EMG Options Chain
DNOW market cap history
OCLS Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.