OAK.PRB

Brookfield Asset Management's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

January 24, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 20.78% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.73% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of OAK.PRB shares, versus BAM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :

OAK.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.9%.

