Brookfield Asset Management's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 20.08% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.22% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 0.9%.

