Brookfield Asset Management's Series A Preferred Units Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $21.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.39% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, OAK.PRA was trading at a 11.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.13% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of OAK.PRA shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 2.3%.

