Brookfield Asset Management's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $22.03 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 20.78% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRA was trading at a 11.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.91% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of OAK.PRA shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units :

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.8%.

