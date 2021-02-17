Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 9, Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 9 (TSX: BAM-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $15.15 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRG was trading at a 38.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRG shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 9:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 9 (TSX: BAM-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.2%.

