Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 8 Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.9209), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRE was trading at a 26.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRE shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8:

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 2.9%.

