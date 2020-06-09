Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 8 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $11.10 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRE was trading at a 54.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRE shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8:

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 1.5%.

