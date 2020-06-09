Markets

Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 8 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $11.10 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRE was trading at a 54.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRE shares, versus BAM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8:

BAM.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (TSX: BAM-PRE.TO) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAM

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular