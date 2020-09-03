Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 4 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (TSX: BAM-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.476), with shares changing hands as low as $8.62 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRC was trading at a 65.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRC shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4:

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (TSX: BAM-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are down about 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.