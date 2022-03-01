Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 4 Yield Pushes Past 3%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (TSX: BAM-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4288), with shares changing hands as low as $14.15 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRC was trading at a 40.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRC shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4:

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (TSX: BAM-PRC.TO) is currently down about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 1.6%.

