Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 30 Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30 (TSX: BAM-PRZ.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1713), with shares changing hands as low as $18.00 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRZ was trading at a 25.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRZ shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30 (TSX: BAM-PRZ.TO) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 2.2%.

