Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 28, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28 (TSX: BAM-PRX.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6817), with shares changing hands as low as $13.51 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRX was trading at a 45.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRX shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28 (TSX: BAM-PRX.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.3%.

