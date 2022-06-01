Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 26 Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26 (TSX: BAM-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9615), with shares changing hands as low as $19.09 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRT was trading at a 22.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRT shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26 (TSX: BAM-PRT.TO) is currently up about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 0.8%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.