Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 26, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26 (TSX: BAM-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8678), with shares changing hands as low as $14.46 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRT was trading at a 41.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRT shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26:

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26 (TSX: BAM-PRT.TO) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 0.9%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.