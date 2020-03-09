Markets

Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Series AR Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7535), with shares changing hands as low as $13.09 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRR was trading at a 44.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRR shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) is currently off about 4.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 8.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

