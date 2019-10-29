Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 24, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7535), with shares changing hands as low as $14.98 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRR was trading at a 39.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRR shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24:

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are trading flat.

