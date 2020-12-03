Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 2 Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: BAM-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4288), with shares changing hands as low as $9.46 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRB was trading at a 61.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRB shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2:

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: BAM-PRB.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.7%.

